Stage Set For Wings India 2024 In Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 17 (IANS) The stage is set for Wings India 2024, Asia's largest civil aviation event, beginning at Begumpet Airport here on Thursday.

Being organised jointly by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Indian Industry (FICCI), the four-day biennial event focusses on commercial, general, and business aviation.

The best of the aviation industry would be showcasing their innovative aviation technology and aircraft machinery at the event whose theme is 'Connecting India to the world in Amrit Kaal: Setting the stage for India Civil Aviation @ 2047'.

Wings India will bring together buyers, sellers, investors, and other stakeholders on a common platform to discuss various aspects of the aviation industry.

While the first two days are for business discussions, the remaining two days will be open for the general public.

Around 25 aircraft will be on display at the venue.

Air India will unveil its Airbus A350, the first aircraft of its kind in India. For the first time, Boeing 777 X will be on display in India.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will address the inaugural session and inaugurate the exhibition. He will also address the ministerial plenary which aims to foster a dynamic exchange of knowledge and insights among ministers, ambassadors, and government representatives from various countries.

The minister will also attend Global CEOs Forum which will bring together aviation leaders from diverse subsectors, providing them with an exclusive platform for interaction and collaboration.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen V.K. Singh (retd), Secretary, Civil Aviation Vumlunmang Vualnam, FICCI Civil Aviation Committee Chairman and President and Managing Director of Airbus (India & South Asia) will also address the inaugural session.

The event will have discussions, demonstration, exhibition and flying display by Sarang team of the Indian Air Force, roundtable/panel discussion on airlines, helicopter industry, airports, sustainable aviation, skill development, startups & FTOs, MRO sector, travel & tourism, women in aviation, aircraft leasing, drones, business aviation & small aircraft, and air cargo.

About 1,500 delegates from 106 countries and 200 exhibitors from across the globe will attend the four-day event. The organisers expect 5,000 business visitors and one lakh visitors. About 500 B2G/B2B meetings are planned.

Ambassadors, representatives from various sectors of aviation like airlines, airport operators, airport agencies, civil aviation authorities, consultant, engineering, flight/ simulator training, flight operations/ transportation, Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) agencies, pilot /instructor, sales, service or support will be taking part in the event.

Wings India awards will also be conferred on the aviation-related companies/institutions/organisations that have created benchmarks and made notable contributions in the area of civil aviation in India.

India is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets and currently the third largest civil aviation market in the world. As many as 1,748 foreign airlines flights and 1,440 domestic airlines flights are connecting India globally.

Freight traffic at Indian airports is expected to cross 11.4 million tonnes by 2032. All the states are covered under the Udan 2.0 Scheme. The government aims to operationalise more than 220 airports from the current 148 airports in the coming years, while 50 airports will be developed under a low-cost model to be developed all over the country, including under PPP.

