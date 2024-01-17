Dates Of Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships In Baku Changed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The dates of the
Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships, which will be held for
the first time in Azerbaijan under the European Gymnastics
organization, have been rescheduled, the press service of the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend .
The competition, renowned for its innovative format, will be
held at the National Gymnastics Arena from May 3 through May 5.
All International Gymnastics Federation member countries are
eligible to compete in the European Cup.
The competition's finals will include a multisport race, as well
as team and individual events. The competition will be attended by
both adult and junior gymnasts.
