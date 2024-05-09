Man Shoots Two Officers In Paris Police Station

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, May 10 (IANS/DPA) Two police officers were shot by a man in custody, who grabbed one of their service weapons, at a police station in Paris, local media reported.

The man was arrested on Thursday evening for domestic violence, as the BFMTV channel and the newspaper Le Parisien reported citing police sources.

The man grabbed the weapon and shot the two officers while police were trying to search him at the station, according to the reports.

One of the police officers was hit in the upper body and the other in the thigh.

The attacker was also reportedly injured when police officers fired back. All the injured were taken to hospital.

Police union UNSA said the staff at the affected station in the 13th arrondissement of Paris, on the left bank of the River Seine, were "in shock".