Afghan Women's Rights Defender Suraya Parlika Dies Of Cancer

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Suraya Parlika, one of the first Afghan women's rights defenders died of cancer disease in Switzerland at the age of 75.

Suraya Parlika was the head of Afghan women democratic organization when the People's Democratic Party was ruling Afghanistan.

Parlika's effort for women's rights caused in changing the pregnancy leave period from 40 days to 90 days and then to 180 days in Afghanistan.

Her advocacy had also helped in establishment of kindergartens at work places during the People's Democratic Party times.

Parlika was jailed in late 70s for advocating for the women's rights and civil liberties.

Suraya Parlika was born in Bagram district of Kabul city in 1944.

Sahra Karimi, the head of Afghan Film Authority and Afghan filmmaker has made a documentary movie featuring Parlika's life. The movie received the best documentary award at the 16th Dhaka International Film Festival in 2018.

