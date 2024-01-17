Beijing: Keeping Taiwan Strait Stable Lies In Upholding One-China Principle

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China's Foreign Ministry affirmed that keeping the Taiwan Strait peaceful and stable lies in upholding the one-China principle.

"I want to stress that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory and the Taiwan question is entirely China's internal affairs that brooks no foreign interference," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said in a press conference.

The key to keeping the Taiwan Strait peaceful and stable lies in upholding the one-China principle and firmly opposing separatist moves toward "Taiwan independence", she added.

Regarding the Joint Statement on the Trilateral US-Japan-ROK Indo-Pacific Dialogue, expressing their concerns over China's maritime claims in the South China Sea and what they described as "escalatory behavior" by Beijing, the spokesperson said "We firmly oppose relevant countries' attempt to cobble together exclusionary groupings in the name of cooperation, grossly interfere in China's internal affairs, attack and smear China and stoke confrontation and antagonism."

Mao Ning explained that the situation in the South China Sea is generally stable, as China is committed to safeguarding its own territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, while properly managing differences with countries directly concerned through dialogue and consultation.

"Certain non-regional country has sought to flex muscles and incite confrontation in the South China Sea, which is not conducive to peace and stability in the region," she said, stressing that the Asia-Pacific is a pacesetter of peace and development, not a chessboard for geopolitical contests.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson urged relevant parties "to earnestly respect regional countries' effort for peace and stability, abandon the Cold War mentality, stop creating bloc confrontation and stop fueling tensions in the region." (QNA)

