Greencarnewsbreaks - Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) 'Ready To Challenge' With New Five RS SUV, Reports 'Road Track' Article

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, and its Mullen Five RS were spotlighted in a recent“Road Track” article. The article noted that the sporty new model, which was revealed at CES 2024, is“ready to challenge Tesla and Lucid in the performance EV space. . . . Known as the Mullen Five RS, this electric crossover promises to bring over 1000 hp and a sub-2 0-60 mph sprint.” The article provided a background look at Mullen, which was incorporated in 2014 and comprises pieces of Coda Motor Cars and Mullen Motors. Calling the Five RS“a hotter variant of the brand's Five SUV,” the article reported that the EV is powered by a 100-kWh battery pack which feeds a pair of electric motors to provide all-wheel drive and more than 1000 horsepower and 850-pound feet of torque. The design includes a two-speed

sequential transmission

sitting with either motor, which Mullen says will help the sleek SUV hit 60 mph in less than two seconds. In addition, the article reported that a set of either 21- or 22-inch wheels will cover carbon Brembo brakes at all four corners and will come wrapped in performance rubber. Mullen is working to reach 300 miles per charge, the article stated.

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover; the Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV; the Mullen commercial class 1–3 EVs; and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and class 4–6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all Electric Last Mile Solutions (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. To learn more about the company, visit

