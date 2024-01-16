Arab League Voices Solidarity With Iraq After Iranian Missile Attack On Irbil

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The Arab League on Tuesday expressed solidarity with the Iraqi government in all measures it takes to retain its sovereignty and maintain national and regional security and stability.

This came in a statement by the Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit after the Iranian missile assault on several areas in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil on Monday.

Abul-Gheit dismissed the Iranian attack as a blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty.

He warned that the Iranian action is a grave escalation that threatens to spread the current war to other parts of the region.

The Arab League chief cautioned against using Iraq as a battleground for settling scores between adversaries.

He extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished the wounded a quick recovery. (end)

