Prominent Iraqi Business Leader Killed In Iran Attack

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Local sources in Iraqi Kurdistan have said that one of the region's most prominent business leaders was killed in last nights attack by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on targets in Erbil.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) Foreign Relations Office said:

"Initial reports indicate that in yesterday night's attack by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps on Erbil, Peshraw Dizayee, the well-known Kurdish Businessman, his wife and a number of close family members have been killed."

Peshraw Majid Agha Dizayee (pictured) was head of the Falcon Group conglomerate, which includes construction, security and agriculture. He was also head of the Empire World real estate business in Erbil.

Meanwhile, Falcon Group confirmed that Mr Dizayee died along with one of his children and a friend, in what it described as a "tragic accident in Erbil."

(Sources: @kdpfro, Falcon Group)