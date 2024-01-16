(MENAFN- Baystreet)
G Mining, Stantec, Troy at 52-Week Highs on News
Denison Hits 52-Week High on News Denison Mines Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.78 Tuesday. Grounded Lithium Corp. announced it is entering into a definitive agreement dated January 15, 2024 with Denison Mines whereby Denison has the option to earn up to a 75% working interest in the Kindersley Lithium Project by funding in aggregate up to $15,150,000 comprised of both cash payments to GLC of up to $3,150,000 and funding project expenditures of up to $12,000,000 through a structured earn-in option.
Canada Nickel Company Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.03 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Encore Energy Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $6.09 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
EV Nickel Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 55 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Foraco International SA (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.59 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Fission Uranium Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.26 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Green Thumb Industries Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of $16.90 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Haivision Systems Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.70 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $131.72 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
NexGen Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.56 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Propel Holdings Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.72 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Troy Minerals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.60 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Units (T.U.U) hit a new 52-week high of $24.72 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust U) hit a new 52-week high of $33.47 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Ur-Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.37 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
