Thomson Reuters, G Mining Hit New 52-Week Highs on News

Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, January 16, 2024







Denison Hits 52-Week High on News Denison Mines Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.78 Tuesday. Grounded Lithium Corp. announced it is entering into a definitive agreement dated January 15, 2024 with Denison Mines whereby Denison has the option to earn up to a 75% working interest in the Kindersley Lithium Project by funding in aggregate up to $15,150,000 comprised of both cash payments to GLC of up to $3,150,000 and funding project expenditures of up to $12,000,000 through a structured earn-in option.Canada Nickel Company Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.03 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Encore Energy Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $6.09 Tuesday. No news stories available today.EV Nickel Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 55 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Foraco International SA (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.59 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Fission Uranium Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.26 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Green Thumb Industries Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of $16.90 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Haivision Systems Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.70 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $131.72 Tuesday. No news stories available today.NexGen Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.56 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Propel Holdings Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.72 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Troy Minerals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.60 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Units (T.U.U) hit a new 52-week high of $24.72 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Sprott Physical Uranium Trust U) hit a new 52-week high of $33.47 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Ur-Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.37 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

