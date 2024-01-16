Nicole Baldwin, APRN, FNP

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 16, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Nicole is a self-employed, compassionate family nurse practitioner currently providing telehealth services to patients throughout the United States. Her expertise spans emergency medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, family medicine, chronic disease management, orthopedic trauma, COVID-19 care, weight loss as well as men's & women's health.

In regards to her educational background, she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the University of South Florida and completed her Master of Science degree in Family Nursing Practice at South University. She is currently enrolled in school obtaining her second Master's in Healthcare Law.

Throughout her professional journey, Nicole has primarily focused on critical care and emergency medicine, showcasing her proficiency in handling challenging medical situations. However, her commitment to making healthcare accessible to people in rural areas led her to pursue licensure to practice medicine across the United States.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, she has been actively involved in providing care to rural areas and locations facing a shortage of healthcare providers. She firmly believes that everyone should have access to healthcare services, irrespective of their location.

Outside of her professional life, Nicole resides in sunny Florida with her family and pets. As a 7th generation Floridian who grew up on a dairy farm in the Tampa Bay Area, she has deep roots in the community. While she cherishes her Florida heritage, she hopes to move to cooler weather in the coming years.

A Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-BC) holds board certification and provides continuing and comprehensive healthcare for individuals and families across all ages, genders, diseases, and body systems. FNPs maintain patient records, perform physical exams, order or perform diagnostic tests, prescribe medications, develop treatment plans, as well as treat acute and chronic illnesses, conditions, and injuries that fall under primary care.

Learn More about Nicole Baldwin:

Through her findatopdoc profile, or through her website,

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey toward optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.