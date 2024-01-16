Investornewsbreaks Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) To Commence Exploration At Albert Lake Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Fathom Nickel (CSE:FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF)

today announced that the winter exploration program at its 100% owned Albert Lake Project will commence during the last week of January.“The geochemistry, geophysics and our understanding of the geology within the Tremblay-Olson Claims area have highlighted a very-high priority drill-ready target located approximately two kilometers southwest of one of the richest Ni-Cu+PGE mines recorded in Canadian mining history,” said Ian Fraser, CEO and VP Exploration.“Our limited exploration to date at Tremblay-Olson has highlighted an incredible Ni-Cu-Pd-Pt+Au in soil anomaly that is flanked by a very strong and large EM conductor occurring at a depth of ~350-375m, which is also coincident with a gravity anomaly at this depth. We continue our multi-disciplinary approach to exploration and everything we have done to date suggests we may have found a mineralized ultramafic source(s) occurring within the Tremblay-Olson Claims area. It is now time to drill!”

To view the full press release, visit



About Fathom Nickel Inc.

Fathom is an exploration company that is targeting magmatic nickel sulphide discoveries to support the rapidly growing global electric vehicle market. The company now has a portfolio of two high-quality exploration projects located in the prolific Trans Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan: 1) Albert Lake, a 90,000+ hectare project that was host to the historic and past producing Rottenstone deposit (produced high-grade Ni-Cu+PGE, 1965-1969), and 2) Gochager Lake, a 22,000+ hectare project that is host to a historic, NI43-101 non-compliant open pit resource consisting of 4.3M tons at 0.295% Ni and 0.081% Cu.

