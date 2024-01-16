Israel Desperately Seek Skilled Indian Workers In Recruitment Drive; Offer Over Rs 1.37 Lakh Monthly Salary

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A 15-member Israeli team has landed in India with the aim of recruiting construction workers from various states, marking a significant development in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has entered its 100th day. The recruitment drive, currently underway in Haryana from January 16 to 20, is drawing interest from over 10,000 candidates eager to fill roles such as bar bender, mason, tiler, and stuttering carpenter, offering a monthly salary of Rs 1.37 lakh along with additional benefits like medical insurance, food, accommodation, and a bonus of Rs 16,515 per month.

The need for foreign workers arises from the revocation of work permits for a substantial number of Palestinians following the prolonged conflict. Israel's construction industry is actively seeking individuals from India and other countries to fill the resulting vacancies. The recruitment process is being conducted in accordance with an agreement between the governments of Israel and India, outlined in the implementation protocol signed between the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, and the Population, Immigration, and Border Authority (PIBA) of Israel on November 3, 2023.

As per the implementation protocol, upon their arrival, workers will be provided with private medical insurance. The terms of the contract, including the visa and work permit, are set for a minimum of one year, extendable to a maximum of 63 months. PIBA has assured that no Indian worker will be placed in areas near or within conflict zones. The jobs offered will be in compliance with Israeli laws, regulations, and procedures.

Indian workers migrating abroad, including those participating in this recruitment drive, are eligible for insurance coverage under the Pravasi Bhartiya Bima Yojana (PBBY), a global insurance scheme applicable irrespective of the employer and location. This program facilitates online renewal and simplifies the certification process for accidental death or permanent disability.

The upcoming round of recruitment, organized by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government, is scheduled from January 23 to 31. Additionally, reports suggest that the Uttarakhand government is also contemplating sending workers to meet the demand arising from Israel's construction industry.

This collaboration between India and Israel highlights the global dynamics of the labor market and the efforts made by both nations to address employment needs in the aftermath of geopolitical events.