Nutriharvest® Organic Fertilizers Are All Now OMRI Approved

NutriHarvest® Organic Fertilizers

Innovative Products of the Revolutionary Waste-to-Value Biotechnology

- Anju D. Krivov, President and CEO, GSR Solutions and NutriHarvestBURLINGTON, VT, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NutriHarvest®, a leading innovator in earth-conscious gardening and farming solutions, is proud to announce a significant achievement in sustainable agriculture. The new line of NutriHarvest® organic fertilizer products has earned the coveted OMRI (Organic Materials Review Institute) approval for use in certified organic production and processing under the USDA National Organic Program (NOP) standards. This milestone affirms NutriHarvest's commitment to offering organic gardeners and farmers top-tier, rigorously tested products. The initial distribution is to commence through major retailers as well as on the NutriHarvest marketplace online, bringing this proven solution to wider grower communities. Long-lasting mutually beneficial partnerships are welcome.NutriHarvest's innovative organic fertilizers originate from a revolutionary Ag biotechnology proven to significantly minimize nutrient runoff both at on-site dairies and in crop fields, thereby actively contributing to preserving clean waterways. It also empowers farms with anaerobic digesters and supports the generation of combined heat and power (CHP), renewable natural gas (RNG), and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in conjunction with organic fertilizer production. The introduction of these OMRI-listed fertilizers marks a pivotal moment for organic growers. They now have access to a powerful tool to cultivate robust organic plants, enhance soil health, and, importantly, certify their produce as organic - a key factor in realizing higher market value.OMRI certification is the gold standard for organic product verification. NutriHarvest® organic fertilizers will bear the OMRI Listed® Seal to indicate their strict compliance for use in organic production, handling, and processing. An individual gardener or a commercial grower can now nurture their plants confidently using a product that meets the most stringent organic standards. "We are thrilled to receive OMRI approval for our organic fertilizer products," said Anju D. Krivov, President and CEO, GSR Solutions and NutriHarvest.“This approval not only underlines our commitment to sustainable agriculture but also empowers our farm partners to realize their vision of a value-driven future, bridging the gap between environmental stewardship and agricultural productivity”.For more information about these OMRI-listed NutriHarvest® organic fertilizer products, or to explore the full range of gardening solutions check out the NutriHarvest marketplace online. Join NutriHarvest at the Made in Vermont tradeshow in April 2024, where NutriHarvest will showcase innovative fertilizers and highlight farm partnerships.About GSR Solutions LLC (dba NutriHarvest)At the forefront of sustainable solutions, GSR Solutions harnesses revolutionary biotechnologies to transform organic waste streams such as agricultural livestock manure and food waste, into valuable commodities like organic fertilizers, animal feed, and renewable fuel. GSR's innovative processes efficiently reclaim over ninety-five percent to ninety-nine percent of phosphorus and nitrogen, tackling key challenges within the food, water, and energy sectors. GSR technologies improve both the environmental and economic performance of renewable energy projects, including anaerobic digesters, CHP, RNG, SAF, and more. More information at:About NutriHarvest MarketplaceThe NutriHarvest marketplace online offers sustainable organic fertilizers and a wide range of earth-conscious gifts. More at:

