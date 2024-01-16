BCW Names EMEA Head Of Creative Transformation

(MENAFN- PRovoke) MILAN - BCW has promoted digital leader Lorenzo Petracco to the new role of head of creative transformation for EMEA, as it seeks to accelerate its digital innovation work for clients across the region.



Based in Milan, Petracco has been with the agency for nearly 20 years, most recently as head of digital for Southern Europe and before that had led digital innovation in Italy since 2010. He has planned and managed national and international integrated campaigns for global brands across sectors including automotive, technology, food and beverage, pharma and finance.



Petracco will work with the agency's creative, strategy, data and activation teams and will report into EMEA managing director of digital innovation Sama Al Naib and BCW Italy CEO Elena Silva.



Al Naib said:“I am thrilled to start a new year with a refreshed vision for digital innovation in EMEA which will have a deeper emphasis on driving creative disruption for our clients. With Lorenzo's history in the business and his awe-inspiring, award-winning track record, I can't think of a better person to help catalyse creative transformation in the region.”



Petracco added:“I am absolutely delighted to take up this role. I believe that human-led creative, powered by digital innovation, is the key to driving powerful creative disruption. I very much look forward to partnering closely with our clients and creative colleagues across the region.”

MENAFN16012024000219011063ID1107726646