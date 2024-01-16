Abiomed Inc's Pipeline Analysis For 2023 Reveals Clinical Advancement In Circulatory Support Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Abiomed Inc (Abiomed) is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets circulatory support devices. The devices replace or assist the pumping function in a failing heart. The company's heart support and recovery product portfolio includes Impella heart pumps (catheter-based devices including micro heart pumps, expandable catheter pumps and axial flow pumps) and Breethe system (implantable cardiac and respiratory assist devices). Abiomed also offers online clinical support through Impella Connect, on-call assistance and on-site assistance for health workers in hospitals. The company sells its products through direct sales and distributors in South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Abiomed is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts, the US.

This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.

Report Scope:



The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments

The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Abiomed Inc

The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)

The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date

The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design , trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.

Key Report Benefits:



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape

Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio

To formulate effective Research & Development strategies

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of the competitors' pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and of development, etc Identify, understand and capitalize the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio

Key Topics Covered:



Abiomed Inc



Abiomed Inc Company Snapshot



Abiomed Inc Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview



Abiomed Inc - Pipeline Analysis Overview



Business Description



Abiomed Inc - Key Facts



Abiomed Inc - Major Products and Services



Abiomed Inc Pipeline Products by Development Stage



Abiomed Inc Ongoing Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Abiomed Inc Pipeline Products Overview

AbioCor II



AbioCor II Product Overview



Abiomed Breethe OXY-1 System



Abiomed Breethe OXY-1 System Product Overview



Abiomed Breethe OXY-1 System Clinical Trial



Artificial Intelligence Algorithm



Artificial Intelligence Algorithm Product Overview



Expandable Sheath - Heart Failure

Expandable Sheath - Heart Failure Product Overview

Impecmo



Impecmo Product Overview



Impella BTR



Impella BTR Product Overview



Impella BTR Clinical Trial



Impella ECP



Impella ECP Product Overview



Impella ECP Clinical Trial



Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist

Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist Product Overview

Impella XC



Impella XC Product Overview



Impella XR Sheath With Impella CP



Impella XR Sheath With Impella CP Product Overview



Next Generation Impella CP - STEMI



Next Generation Impella CP - STEMI Product Overview



Next Generation Impella CP - STEMI Clinical Trial



Symphony Heart Pump

Symphony Heart Pump Product Overview

Abiomed Inc



Abiomed Inc - Key Competitors



Abiomed Inc - Key Employees



Abiomed Inc - Key Employee Biographies



Abiomed Inc - Locations And Subsidiaries



Head Office

Other Locations & Subsidiaries

Recent Developments



Abiomed Inc, Recent Developments



Oct 23, 2023: Abiomed to Highlight Data Analysis Identifying Complex Clinical Profile of Patients Receiving Impella-Supported HRPCI at TCT Symposium



Aug 17, 2023: Abiomed Recalls the Labeling for Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist for Risk of Blood Clots



Jul 27, 2023: Abiomed Recalls Nearly 8,000 Devices From Impella Pump Range



Jul 11, 2023: Abiomed Receives 510(k) Clearance for preCARDIA Occlusion System



Jun 14, 2023: Class 1 Device Recall Impella 2.5



Jun 05, 2023: Abiomed Recalls Specific Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist for Purge Fluid Leaks that Can Cause Pump Stop and Loss of Support



May 18, 2023: Analysis Showcases Potential for More Complete Revascularizations with Impella Compared to IABP During HRPCI



Apr 25, 2023: Pivotal Impella ECP study expands enrollment to three New Jersey hospitals



Mar 13, 2023: Breethe receives additional 510(k) clearance for Abiomed Breethe OXY-1 System Feb 21, 2023: Breethe Announces Meditation & Stress App Provides Free Memberships to Those Who Have Been Laid Off

Company Coverage



Boston Scientific

LivaNova Plc

Edwards Lifesciences

Medtronic

Teleflex

Abbott Laboratories

Getinge Terumo

