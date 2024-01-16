FM, Greek Counterpart Hold Expanded Talks, 4Th, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gerapetritis commended Jordan's efforts to provide humanitarian help to Gaza, as well as the development of new humanitarian aid routes to bring in all essential resources and alleviate civilian suffering.He underscored that deportation and relocation are unacceptable, adding, "We began serious discussions after that, and we have a perspective for peace in the region, and we believe in the role of the Palestinian Authority in this regard, which will be essential."In response to a question concerning Greece's responsibility as a member of the European Union in efforts to restore peace, the Greek Foreign Minister said, "From our perspective, there are two options for dealing with the matter. The first is to assist as much as possible in allowing humanitarian supplies into Gaza, as the humanitarian aid provided to Gaza is insufficient and cannot be sufficient given the extent and gravity of the tragedy in the region."He highlighted the importance of collaborating with regional partners as well as counterparts in the European Union to provide corridors for humanitarian supplies to reach and assist in the reconstruction of devastated areas."The second option is to think beyond and collaborate with all interested parties in the EU and other like-minded countries to stop this collective trauma," Gerapetritis added."We clearly support the UN Security Council resolution, and in fact, we need to work actively and urgently to convene a peace conference in order to see how the idea of a bright future in the Middle East can be encouraged," Gerapetritis said.In response to a question on how important it is for Greece to reinforce Jordan's role in the issue of Hashemite custodianship of the holy places and the care of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Al-Quds Al-Sharif, Gerapetritis said, "We believe that Jordan is a strong custodian not only of Islamic and Christian holy sites but also of tolerance in the entire region, because Jordan has historically been a moderate and tolerant country, and for this reason we believe that the Kingdom will be an authentic guarantor and guardian of these Middle Eastern traditions that include all cultures and religions."In response to a question on resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict under the present Israeli government, Gerapetritis said, "We have to be honest when it comes to this massive humanitarian crisis and catastrophe. What happened on October 7 has caused great collective trauma to the Israeli people, and this is a fact. Similarly, there is a collective shock for the Palestinian people, and we must take bold steps in the future to provide the Israeli and Palestinian peoples with a solution and a sustainable peace equation, and I believe that it is critical that we work proactively and urgently to formulate this equation."