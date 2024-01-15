QNA Director-General Meets Ambassador Of Republic Of Bulgaria

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi met on Monday with HE Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to the State Plamen Stankov Delev. During the meeting, they discussed aspects of joint cooperation between the two counties in the media field. (QNA)

