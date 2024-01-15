Bannerman Energy To Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference In Cape Town

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - Bannerman Energy (ASX: BMN) (OTCQX: BNNLF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town.

121 Mining Investment Cape Town will be hosting over 125 mining companies and more than 550 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on February 5-6.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment Cape Town can register for a free pass here:

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has a global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Bannerman Energy

Bannerman Energy is an Australian listed uranium development company focused on the development of its flagship Etango Uranium project in Namibia. The Project has been strongly de-risked through extensive drilling, technical evaluation and operation of a process demonstration plant. Etango is now fully permitted with the Mining Licence granted and all requisite environmental approvals in place. With these key milestones achieved, Bannerman has a clearly defined pathway to development. Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) studies for Etango are well progressed in parallel with advancing offtake and project finance workstreams. These activities are steadily culminating in a push towards a targeted positive Final Investment Decision (FID) for Etango, market conditions permitting, during 2024.

