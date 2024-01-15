How Many Tourists Does Sri Lanka Expect In 2024?

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Jan 15 (PMD) – State Minister for Tourism Diana Gamage, predicts that the revitalization of the tourism industry in Sri Lanka will attract 02 million tourists in 2024, generating estimated revenue of US $ 06 billion.

Additionally, she highlighted a substantial increase of 106% in tourist arrivals in 2023 compared to the previous year, 2022.

State Minister Diana Gamage, made these remarks during a press conference held at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC) under the theme 'Collective path to a stable country'.

The State Minister further emphasized the current revival in the country's tourism industry after a three-year period, attributing it to the successful measures implemented to promote tourism.

This year has seen over 700,000 tourists visiting the country, and in 2023, more than 1.4 million tourists arrived, reflecting a remarkable 106% growth compared to 2022.

The Ministry of Tourism is pleased to have welcomed over 1.4 million Tourists to Sri Lanka in 2023. State Minister also said that the measures are underway for further tourism development and attracting more tourists to the country this year.

Anticipating continued growth, the Ministry aims for 02 million tourists in 2024, projecting expected revenue of US $ 06 billion. However, challenges, such as reported ticket price increases at high tourist attractions, are being addressed. The Ministry, unaware of these price hikes, is investigating the matter at the ministry level and denies responsibility for alleged arbitrary actions by some government agencies.

Minister Harin Fernando is actively engaged in promoting the tourism industry and is in discussions with President Ranil Wickremesinghe to address issues affecting tourists promptly. Efforts are underway to develop a relief program for tourists facing challenges.

Special projects are also in the pipeline to enhance tourist convenience in cultural sites, waterfalls, Ella, Bandarawela, and other tourist areas across the country. The current phase marks resurgence in the tourism industry, underscoring the commitment to developing the sector and contributing to foreign exchange earnings for the country.

