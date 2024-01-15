Hotelsbyday And The Westin Atlanta Announce A Collaboration For Enhanced Day Use Accommodations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Step into a haven of tranquility at The Westin Atlanta Airport – where every daycation is a luxurious pause.

Sip back and relax at The Westin Atlanta Airport's vibrant bar.

Dive into serenity at The Westin Atlanta Airport's indoor pool – where every swim is a stroke of calm.

Recharge in style with stunning views – where comfort meets the horizon.

HotelsByDay partners with The Westin Atlanta to elevate day use stays, blending flexible booking with upscale amenities for a superior daycation experience.

- Yannis Moati, Founder & CEO HotelsByDayATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HotelsByDay is excited to announce its collaboration with The Westin Atlanta, a prestigious member of Marriott's brand portfolio. This partnership marks a significant step towards offering an enhanced experience for guests seeking upscale, sustainable day use accommodations.Yannis Moati, Founder and CEO of HotelsByDay, commented on the partnership, "Partnering with The Westin Atlanta is like adding a splash of champagne to our day use offerings. We're elevating the experience of day use accommodations with an upscale touch and a lot of fun."The collaboration between HotelsByDay and The Westin Atlanta redefines the concept of day use accommodations. It combines the flexibility and innovation of HotelsByDay with the luxurious amenities and commitment to wellness and sustainability that The Westin Atlanta is renowned for. This partnership offers guests the opportunity to enjoy a day of relaxation, work, or leisure in a high-quality environment, complete with signature Westin amenities.The partnership with The Westin Atlanta, a Marriott brand, benefits from Marriott's comprehensive sustainability policy. This includes the implementation of eco-friendly amenities, energy-saving measures, and waste reduction initiatives at The Westin Atlanta, showcasing Marriott's commitment to environmental responsibility.In addition to the day-use offerings, guests are encouraged to explore the Masterkey loyalty points program from HotelsByDay, which rewards frequent users with points redeemable for various perks, enhancing the overall experience.About HotelsByDay :HotelsByDay is a global marketplace for daytime hotel experiences, redefining how people interact with hotels. Catering to locals, business professionals, travelers, and those seeking a unique retreat, HotelsByDay offers flexible room hours for daycations, work, meetings, layovers, or a quick refresh and day passes for pool, gym, spa, and parking. For more information, please visit hotelsbyday .About The Westin Atlanta Airport:The Westin Atlanta Airport, renowned for its upscale accommodations, appeals to business and leisure travelers, and now daycationers. With signature amenities like the Heavenly Bed and Heavenly Bath, The Westin Atlanta Airport provides a holistic and rejuvenating experience. It aligns with Marriott's commitment to sustainability and is dedicated to making a positive and sustainable impact.For more information and to book your next daycation, visit HotelsByDay.

Yannis Moati

HotelsByDay

+1 415-937-6656

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Layover at Atlanta Airport? Recharge the batteries with #HotelsByDay