Turkmenistan Expresses Support For China's Territorial Integrity

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 15. Turkmenistan confirms that the Government of the People's Republic
of China is the only legal representative of the entire territory
of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan said,
Trend reports.
The Ministry states that Turkmenistan, which has the
internationally recognized status of permanent neutrality,
implements its foreign policy in strict accordance with the norms
of international law.
"In this regard, based on the UN Charter, one of the basic
principles of which is respect for the territorial integrity of
states, Turkmenistan declares its firm support for the principle of
'one China' and confirms that the Government of the People's
Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing
the whole of China," the message says.
Taiwan, which Beijing considers one of the provinces of the
People's Republic of China, held elections on January 13 for the
head of the administration and members of the island's parliament.
The current deputy head of administration, representative of the
Democratic Progressive Party of Taiwan, Lai Ching-te, won the
elections - he received 40.05 percent of the votes. Chinese
authorities said Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party does not
represent public opinion.
