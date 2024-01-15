Peruvian ‘aliens’ forensic examination unveiled

(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, forensic analysis has dismantled the notion that mummified figures, purported to be aliens, seized by customs agents in Peru are anything other than elaborate hoaxes. The diminutive figures, along with a three-fingered hand, were discovered in a package at the Lima airport's DHL offices in October, en route to Mexico. Forensic archaeologist Flavio Estrada, conducting an analysis at the request of Peru's prosecutor's office, declared in a press conference that the doll-sized figures are crafted from animal bones found on Earth and assembled using modern synthetic glues.



The conclusion, as stated by Estrada, is unequivocal: "They are not extraterrestrials; they are not aliens." The forensic analysis dismisses the fantastical claim that the specimens are the remains of undiscovered species from another planet. Instead, they are exposed as cleverly crafted dolls with origins firmly grounded on Earth.



The prosecutor's office, responsible for the investigation, has refrained from disclosing the identity of the owner of these objects, only revealing that they were intended for delivery to an individual in Mexico. The revelation of this elaborate hoax comes after Mexican journalist Jaime Maussan, self-described as a UFO expert, presented what he claimed to be mummified bodies of extraterrestrial origin to Mexico's Congress last September, asserting that they were over 1,000 years old.



The exposure of these figures as nothing more than intricately assembled dolls raises questions about the authenticity of similar claims in the realm of UFO enthusiasts and alien conspiracy theories. The revelation serves as a reminder of the importance of scientific scrutiny and forensic analysis in debunking sensationalized claims related to extraterrestrial phenomena.



