Etihad Reveals New Year Travel Deals

Dubai:

UAE national carrier Etihad Airways has announced limited-time deals on select routes for travellers in 2024.

The New Year offers are available for bookings made between 13 and 18 January 2024 for travel between 23 January and 15 June 2024.

Travellers can book tickets to Lisbon and Copenhagen starting at Dhs2,595 in economy class and Dhs12,995 in business class.

Business fares to Munich in the heart of Bavaria, Germany, start at Dhs12,995.

In Asia, travellers can avail of deals starting from Dhs895 to Kozhikode in economy, Dhs2,495 to Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, and Dhs4995 to Osaka while business class fares begin at Dhs8,995.

Travellers heading to destinations in the US can book their tickets to Boston starting at Dhs3,895 in economy and Dhs19,995 in business. Etihad Airways has previously announced plans to operate a four-times-weekly service to Boston from 31 March 2024. It marks the carrier's fourth destination in the US, joining Chicago, New York and Washington, besides services to Toronto in Canada.

Etihad guests in premium cabins travelling from Abu Dhabi can visit the new lounges at Terminal A.

The Etihad lounges are accessible to guests flying in Etihad's The Residence, first and business Class and Etihad Guest members with eligible tier status.

The carrier's new lounges span three floors on the north side of the terminal between Piers C and D, with direct lounge boarding for selected flights through three gates.

