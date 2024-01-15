Dr Frank Musmar On Baku-Paris Relations: France Sees Zangazur Corridor As Turkish Route

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
A sharp incline in France-Azerbaijan relations towards tension
remains high on the agenda. While Azerbaijan is a country allied
with the European Union, such a situation with France also raises a
number of questions. Most importantly, it is very interesting how
long this tension will last and what will this end up with.
First of all, we addressed our questions to Dr. Frank Musmar, a
political analyst and expert in the Middle East, Turkiye and the
Caucasus, in order to find out more about the causes of the
tension. Speaking to AZERNEWS , the expert
explained the fact that France has recently been more active in the
center of the South Caucasus with several reasons.
“First up, we should agree that France has the world's
third-largest Armenian diaspora community behind Russia and the
United States. It has the largest Armenian community in the
European Union, with estimates of nearly 750,000 people and more
than half a million French-Armenian citizens.
Moreover, the private sector is also represented extensively,
with approximately twenty French local governments involved in
twinning schemes and cooperation projects with Armenia in various
areas, including tourism and healthcare. In addition, France is the
second-largest foreign investor in Armenia, behind Russia,” the
expert said.
However, the reasons that attract France to the South Caucasus
cannot be limited to this. Of course, France's spoiling the
relations with an ally of EU like Azerbaijan, is not a simple
matter. Clarifying the issue from different angles, Dr. Musmar
noted that the Russian factor also plays an important role
here.
“Increasing the support to Armenia includes the Russian, Great
Britain, and Turkish dimensions. France and NATO, in general, are
working to distance Armenia from Russia despite being a member of
the Moscow-led CSTO military bloc, especially after Russia and
President Vladimir Putin neglected to support Armenia in the
conflict against Azerbaijan,” he said.
The political analyst also touched on the long-standing
contention between France and Great Britain.
“France's historical geopolitical rivalry with Great Britain is an
underestimated driver of its actions in the South Caucasus. Intense
rivalries across multiple continents marked the opposition between
the French and British Empires. Despite being NATO allies today,
Parisian diplomacy remains imbued with deep-rooted competition with
London,” Dr. Musmar added.
Approaching the issue from another angle, the expert also
connected it with the Ottoman history, as well as with the further
development of the modern Turkiye-Azerbaijan relations. Dr. Frank
Musmar noted that France's jealousy of Ottoman and its surrounding
geography arose in the 16th-19th centuries.
“This is the historical fact that the Ottoman Empire and France
dominated the Mediterranean from the sixteenth to the nineteenth
century. Initially, they formed alliances against common
adversaries, but as France's colonial ambitions expanded, they
began to conflict with Ottoman interests in North Africa and the
Eastern Mediterranean.
The relationship with modern Turkiye continued to be sensitive,
especially considering the military alliance between Turkiye and
Azerbaijan. More importantly, the Zangazur Corridor is a Turkish
corridor that could unite the Turkish race and help the economies
of Azerbaijan and Turkiye flourish. The tract is running along
Armenia's border with Iran. France is monitoring Baku's forces to
make the move to capture it, such a move that could inflame a
broader conflict in the Southern Caucasus, an area where all French
rivalries have interests, such as Turkiye, Russia, and Iran, all
have core strategic interests,” the expert emphasized.
Of course, Azerbaijan does not want any critical issues to
emerge in relations with France or the West. Even at a moment when
the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is progressing,
more support from the is needed across counries. According to Dr.
Musmar, the West's support for the processes in the South Caucasus
is primarily determined by its interests.
“The Western superpowers always welcome normalization of the
relationship with any country; however, it all depends on what the
West will gain and lose from such a move. The secret of the success
of any Diaspora is the corporations. The West is operated and
controlled by corporations, and the Armenian diaspora is always
successful in influencing the political decisions of the West by
getting involved in business with the corporations that are
considered the real decision-makers in the Western world,” he
noted.
It is interesting whether the change of the current government
in France can affect the relations with the region relatively. In
response to this question, the expert said that Western policy is
unchanged.
“The Western foreign policies do not change; they follow a line
of continuations that every government adheres to. However, the
policy application looks different for the inexpert from one
government to another,” he concluded.
MENAFN15012024000195011045ID1107720304
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.