(MENAFN- The Conversation) In the heart of Ōtautahi Christchurch, Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha| University of Canterbury (UC) offers its students boundless opportunities for education, exploration and recreation. Since its founding in 1873, UC maintains its vision as a modern university – a place of learning grounded in a shared history, which values differences and inclusive research and tertiary education. It consists of seven faculties: Arts, Business, Education, Engineering, Health, Law, and Science.

Ranked first in the 2022 THE Impact Rankings for Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and among the top 50 universities globally overall, UC is committed to contributing to the United Nations' SDGs through its research and education practices and institutional operations.

UC offers unmatched research facilities including field stations in Cass, Kawatiri Westport, Harihari, the sub-Antarctic Snares Islands, Nigeria, and Antarctica as well as New Zealand's premier astronomical research facility Ōtehīwai Mount John Observatory, near Takapō Tekapo; famous for its clear southern skies.