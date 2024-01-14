Disease X Which Can Cause 20 Times More Deaths Than Covid-19 To Be Discussed In Davos

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Disease X will be one of the topics of the World Economic Forum,
which will be held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 15 to 19,
2024, Azernews reports.
Organization's official website informs about this.
The announcement about the meeting also says:
"What new efforts are needed to prepare health systems for the
multiple challenges ahead, with new warnings from the World Health
Organization that unknown disease X could cause 20 times more
deaths than the coronavirus pandemic?".
The discussion will take place on January 17. The participants
of this meeting will be the Director General of the World Health
Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Minister of
Health of Brazil Nicia Trindade Lima, the officials of the company
AstraZeneca, which develops a vaccine against coronavirus, and
other health experts.
