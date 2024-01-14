Ukraine, Romania Start Talks On Security Commitments Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The representatives of Ukraine and Romania have started negotiations on signing a bilateral security commitments agreement.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The bilateral negotiations started on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of national security advisors and political advisors to the heads of state on the implementation of the Peace Formula in Davos, Switzerland, at the instruction of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky within the framework of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side was represented, in particular, by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. Iulian Fota, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, represented the Romanian side.

According to the President's Office, the above negotiations marked the advancement of bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership. This logically furthers the agreements reached following the phone call between the Presidents of Ukraine and Romania on January 9, 2024, and is a step towards the implementation of the Joint Declaration of the two leaders of October 10, 2023.

Hence, Romania became the 9th country to start bilateral security talks with Ukraine, and once again reaffirmed its unflagging support for Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity, as well as its European and Euro-Atlantic path.

According to Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, it is impossible to imagine full-fledged security guarantees in Europe, particularly in the Black Sea region, without Romania.

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Mykola Tochytskyi expressed gratitude to Romania and the Romanian people for their continued assistance to Ukraine.

The parties discussed the main elements of a future bilateral security agreement and agreed on modalities for further negotiations.

A reminder that, on January 12, 2024, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a 10-year Agreement on Security Co-operation.

According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, about 30 countries are ready to establish security partnership with Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine