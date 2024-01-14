Maldives Sets 15 March Deadline For India To Pull Out Its Troops

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Maldives has asked India to withdraw its troops stationed in the country by 15 March, said Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, a top aide to President Mohamed Muizzu, at a press conference on Sunday.“Indian military personnel cannot stay in the Maldives. This is the policy of President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu and that of this administration,” Ibrahim said. The two sides have been involved in negotiations on the matter for some months. The Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives met with Maldivian officials earlier on Sunday follows tension between the two countries after some Maldivian ministers made comments on social media that were seen as derogatory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indians. These prompted a backlash on social media and led to the suspension of three deputy ministers. The Maldives government distanced itself from the statements of these ministers, the new government is likely to continue its policy of reducing dependence on New Delhi. Muizzu recently completed a state visit to China, during which Beijing agreed to provide $130 million for the development of Male, the capital city. The two countries also signed an agreement on agricultural cooperation.“The President further remarked that the Government would end its dependence on one country for imported staple foods such as rice, sugar, and flour,” the Maldivian President's office said in a statement in a reference to India called China“one of the Maldives' closest allies and developmental partners”.In a press conference after his visit to China, Muizzu also made comments that were seen to be aimed at India.“We may be small, but that doesn't give you the licence to bully us,” Muizzu was quoted as saying by Maldivian media.“We aren't in anyone's backyard. We are an independent and sovereign state.”

