Lexmark Leaps Into NRF 2024 With New Connected Retail Solution That Delivers Personalized Content For Retailers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new Lexmark Engagement Automation Platform (LEAP) transforms customer interactions and drives sales with hyper-localized, automated social media posts.

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, will showcase its award-winning, retail-ready printers and solutions at NRF 2024, Retail's Big Show and Expo, Jan. 14 to 16, at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York. The Lexmark showcase will be in booth #5810.

"Retail is once again at a crossroads as we head to NRF 2024," said Paul Merritt, Lexmark Industry Director for Retail. "As retailers have a guarded positivity for 2024 , they continue to look for new ways to increase profits while delivering an exceptional customer experience. We are excited to share how Lexmark can help retailers optimize their processes and deliver meaningful results with easy-to-use retail-specific solutions.

Here's what will be on display in Lexmark booth #5810:

Drive retail sales and foot traffic with hyper-localized social media ads via the new Lexmark Engagement Automation Platform (LEAP).

Whether it's an ad to reduce shrink (food waste), a sale focused on an inventory imbalance, a new product launch or a special event, LEAP makes it easier to automate one-to-one promotions that drive footfall to local stores. Merchandisers and store associates can trigger hyper-personalized sale posts and boost ads based on individual store inventory conditions through loyalty program apps and social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. With its advanced analytics and reporting capabilities, LEAP provides the insights needed to measure success and make data-driven decisions.



The LEAP platform supports retailers via engagement, automation and loyalty applications.



Engagement: To engage shoppers, center promotions around customer buying patterns with an engagement automation platform that posts localized content - such as store-specific offers, events and locally grown produce initiatives.

Automation : Schedule and manage automatic localization and delivery of corporate promotional messaging with an engagement automation platform to reach consumers through social media with hyper-local content around each store or audience region. Loyalty: Attract local customers with an engagement automation platform that sends store- and corporate-initiated offers to geo-fenced social media apps like Facebook and Instagram and loyalty program applications.

In addition, print and software solutions/demonstrations on the NRF show floor will include offerings that help retailers:



Gain control and visibility with a single signage platform.

Attract, engage and convert customers.

Extend their investment with retail-rugged devices.

Drive savings and simplicity with cloud-based solutions. Reduce environmental impact with sustainably designed technologies.

Supporting resources



Learn more about Lexmark's Booth at NRF 2024.

Schedule a booth meeting with our retail experts during NRF 2024.

Get more details about the Lexmark Engagement Automation Platform (LEAP).

Watch a video about LEAP.

Get the details on NRF 2024. Follow us on LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter) for live Lexmark NRF updates.

About Lexmark

Lexmark

creates cloud-enabled imaging and IoT technologies that help customers worldwide quickly realize business outcomes. Through a powerful combination of proven technologies and deep industry expertise, Lexmark accelerates business transformation, turning information into insights, data into decisions, and analytics into action.



Lexmark and the Lexmark logo are trademarks of Lexmark International, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Lexmark