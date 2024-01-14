(MENAFN- Instinctif Partners) Chengdu, People’s Republic of China

At the FAW-Toyota Motor Sales (FTMS) annual dealer conference in Chengdu, China, on January 11, 2024, Abdul Latif Jameel was given the prestigious award “Outstanding Dealer Group” – the highest accolade given by FTMS, one of the joint venture partners of Toyota in China.

Selected from more than100 dealer groups with over 700 dealership outlets working with FTMS around the country, the award recognizes Abdul Latif Jameel Motors China’s commercial success as a FTMS business part across a range of criteria including vehicle, parts and service sales, financial performance, customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Established in 1998, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, China operates in 8 locations across 4 provinces with the distribution and retail of Toyota and Lexus products and services celebrating 25 years of commercial success and award-winning customer experience delivery in November 2023.





