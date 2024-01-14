Community In Sumy Region Comes Under Enemy MLRS Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 14, Russian troops shelled the Seredyna-Buda community of Sumy region with the multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).
The Sumy regional military administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"At night, the Russians shelled the Seredyna-Buda community with MLRS. Five explosions were recorded," the post says.
As Ukrinform reported, an infrastructure facility was damaged in Russia's missile attack on Shostka, Sumy region, on January 13.
Photo is illustrative
