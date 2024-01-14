Community In Sumy Region Comes Under Enemy MLRS Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 14, Russian troops shelled the Seredyna-Buda community of Sumy region with the multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

The Sumy regional military administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"At night, the Russians shelled the Seredyna-Buda community with MLRS. Five explosions were recorded," the post says.

As Ukrinform reported, an infrastructure facility was damaged in Russia's missile attack on Shostka, Sumy region, on January 13.

