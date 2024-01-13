Iraq Had The Most Internet Shutdowns In 2023

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq was the nation with the largest number of internet shutdowns in 2023, according to a survey from Top 10 VPN .

Its 66 shutdowns almost all occurred in relation to school exams, in an attempt to prevent cheating.

Internet blackouts lasted a total of 185 hours, while social media shutdowns totalled 280 hours.

The company estimates the total cost of the restrictions at $328.5 million.

(Source: Top 10 VPN )