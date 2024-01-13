Vratika Gupta, The Fashion Designer Who Bought ₹116-Crore Mumbai Apartment: All You Need To Know About Her

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Vratika Gupta, a fashion designer and founder of Maison Sia, purchased an apartment in Mumbai, Maharashtra, for a whopping ₹116 crore, according to IndexTap, a real estate data analytics firm. She recently acquired a lavish apartment in Mumbai's“Three Sixty West” high-rise for a staggering ₹116.42 crore, the report said 39-year-old designer purchased the apartment on the 49th floor, including eight parking spaces, and paid a stamp duty of ₹5.82 crore. As per the reports, there are eight parking spaces and 12,138 square feet in this Lower Parel apartment READ: India SIR signs agreement to sell ₹800 crore worth 19 ultra-luxury apartments in MumbaiWho is Vratika Gupta?Vratika Gupta is the CEO and founder of Maison Sia, a luxury home décor company. Her bio on LinkedIn says, \"Interior Designer / Fashion Designer, Die Hard Fashion Addict !! Inspired by Love: Life: Fairytales, et al\"She is a National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) alumna. She reportedly started her career in the fashion industry as a fashion designer at Anjuman Fashions Ltd READ: Why would you buy apartment in Mumbai if..: Nikhil Kamath on housing market in IndiaShe graduated from the Pearl Academy of Fashion and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). She was a designer for the brand ANJU MODI between 2009 and 2011. From 2011 to 2016, she served as Two White Birds' Design Director, Indextap wrote in one of their blogs entered into entrepreneurship in 2017 and established Vratika & Nakul. She tied the knot with Nakul Aggarwal. She went on to establish Maison Sia, a high-end home décor company, in 2022 READ: Preity Zinta buys apartment worth ₹17.01 crore in Bandra area of MumbaiThe Oberoi Three Sixty West project made headlines in 2023 for a bulk deal worth ₹1,238 crore involving family members and associates of D'Mart founder Radhakishan Damani.

