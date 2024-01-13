Qatar Blank Lebanon 3-0 For Perfect Start To AFC Asian Cup Title Defence

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Defending champions Qatar began their quest for second successive Asian Cup crown with a dominant 3-0 victory over Lebanon in their opening match at Lusail Stadium yesterday.

Playmaker Akram Afif scored goals at the end of each half while record-chasing striker Almoez Ali also struck in the second half to delight their home fans after a dazzling opening ceremony, which was attended by 82,490 spectators.

The victory in which Qatar were hardly troubled by their West Asian opponents handed the home side a perfect start in defence of their Asian Cup title, and coach Marquez Lopez was a happy man to see two of the stars of Al Annabi's maiden triumph four years ago on target in the opening match.

“I'm very glad because the players gave 200 percent,” Marquez said after the win.

“I am very satisfied but we have to maintain the same level of performance for the rest of the tournament.”

Qatar looked in control against Lebanon, who had never claimed a victory against Al Annabi. The hosts started putting pressure on their opponents early on with Abdulaziz Hatem attempting to score from just inside the box forcing Lebanon goalkeeper Mehdi Khalil into action.

Almoez saw his goal denied for offside in the sixth minute after he was on target, evading his marker to receive a through pass from Hatem.

Qatar maintained over 75 percent ball possession in the first half in which they made many attempts to grab the lead.

Afif, who made 10 assists at the Asian Cup 2019, finally broke the deadlock scoring from inside the box in 45th minute after being set up by Almoez.

It was a relief for the Al Sadd forward after he headed the ball over a crossbar following Yusuf Abdurisag's cross in 31st minute.

Lebanon also had some good spells in the first half threatening the home side with attempts from Ali Tneich and Hussein Al Zein.

Soon after the break, the Miodrag Radulovic-coached side had almost equalised the scores but a fine effort by Pedro Miguel deflected Bassel Jradi's try in the 47th minute.



In fact, Qatar doubled their advantage with Almoez heading home Mohammed Waad's cross from the left in the 56th minute. It was the striker's 10th goal at the Asian Cup that left him only four goals behind Iran legend Ali Daei's tally, who is tournament's all-time leading scorer with 14 goals.

Afif, meanwhile, wrapped up the victory with a goal in sixth minute of stoppage time after taking advantage of loose defending.

Answering a query after the match, the Al Sadd star said the team has forgotten about the World Cup where Qatar made an early exit after losing all their three group matches.

“It was disappointing but we are proud that we played at the World Cup,” said the forward.

“We have forgotten about the World Cup, we have forgotten about 2019 -- we are living today in a new day. Every day is a chance to compete and to fight for a chance to hold the cup.”

Qatar have now won six games against Lebanon in seven fixtures between the two sides with one match ending in a draw.

Almoez, who was replaced by Ahmed Alaa after an injury in 78th minute, termed the three points crucial for Qatar, who will now meet Tajikistan in their second Group A match at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday.

“It's an important start to our title defence and now we will focus on our next match,” he said.

“We have to work hard throughout the tournament and we will try our best to keep the title.”

Lebanon, meanwhile, will meet China in their second match at Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday.