Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR) Poised As Ideal Partner In Post-Pandemic Insurance Space In China

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (OTCQX: FNGR) is a technology company with core competencies in SMS/MMS services, mobile payment and recharge solutions, and big data insights. Following revelations that the pandemic posed a significant challenge to the adaptability and resilience of insurance companies and their management teams, Deloitte China proposed that insurers apply big data to facilitate product differentiation and build digital operational capabilities to ensure longevity post-pandemic. In this regard, FingerMotion appears poised as an ideal partner for insurers looking to implement Deloitte China's proposals. Through its big data insights division (“Sapientus”), which provides behavioral analytics sourced from publicly available data, FNGR is looking to supply actionable intelligence and enable efficient service delivery to potential clients within the insurance industry. A recent article reads,“incidentally, the Deloitte report had alluded to this particular application of big data. It recommended that insurers should make full use of data from external and internal sources to 'facilitate quantitative models for customer segmentation, and thus more accurate pricing and greater product innovation.'”

About FingerMotion Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It is one of only a few companies in China with access to wholesale rechargeable minutes from China's largest mobile phone providers that can be resold to consumers. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, visit .

