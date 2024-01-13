Doha Comes Alive With Asian Cup Kick-Off

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha came alive with football excitement as the AFC Asian Cup kicked off yesterday. The city's top attractions, including Old Doha Port, Cultural Village - Katara, Lusail Boulevard, Msheireb Downtown Doha, and Expo 2023 Doha in Al Bidda Park, are hosting a myriad of activities, turning the country into a football-themed spectacle.

At the Old Doha Port's Mina District, the atmosphere is electric with football-shaped designs representing different countries. Live match screenings, handicraft displays, art shows, kids' entertainment, and performances celebrating Qatar's maritime history fill the schedule from 4pm to 10pm daily until February 10.

Family destination Katara has curated a lineup of 46 events scheduled between 3pm and 11pm. The Street Arts Festival, folkloric performances, roaming shows, and parades are just a glimpse of the diverse activities taking place throughout the tournament. Other activities include artistic performances, interactive experiences, and engaging events. Yesterday, the event drew hundreds of people flocking to the village to join in the festivities.

Expo 2023 Doha at Al Bidda Park rekindles the Fan Zone experience from the FIFA World Cup 2022, offering a public space to stream AFC matches. Located in the Cultural Zone, visitors can explore a range of activities and amenities enhancing their overall experience from 1pm to 11pm.

Lusail Boulevard invites visitors to explore the cultural pavilions of the 24 competing Asian Cup countries, with roaming performances, Parades of Nations, and activities for all ages.

The“Hello Asia” celebration runs until February 10, excluding match days at Lusail Stadium.

Msheireb Downtown Doha, the sustainable city, hosts live match screenings at Barahat, showcases the diversity of Asian cultures through country-specific booths, and features football-themed activities. Visitors can also participate in the MEGA Human Foosball competition for up to 15 players.

Adding a touch of elegance, the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra will enchant audiences with orchestra nights on January 26-27 and February 4-5.

The Peninsula talked to some visitors and residents, including Sara from Switzerland, expressing joy that Old Doha Port has come alive again with football vibes.“Old Doha Port is one of my family's go-to places since it opened two years back for the World Cup. The football vibes are back again and I'm happy that the city is coming alive again like the World Cup before.”

Ben from the UK shared his excitement about Msheireb Downtown Doha, praising its cultural exhibits and looking forward to the MEGA Human Foosball competition.“I really like Msheireb and during World Cup, this is among my favourite place, beside Souq Waqif. It's good to know and learn about the cultures of these 24 countries through different booths.”

Haruto, a visitor supporting Japan, said he is excited for the Japan-Vietnam match on Sunday.“I think we will win, I have high hopes for the Samurai Blue, and hopefully we'll win the championships.” He particularly highlighted Katara's vibrant atmosphere, eager to explore more places during his stay. Aside from above-mentioned locations, different locations across the country including Al Maha Island, malls like the City Center, Doha Festival City, Mall of Qatar, and Place Vendome, B12 Beach Club Doha, 900Park Doha, and Hotel Park, have also prepared different football-themed activities throughout the competition.