Electric Vehicle Market Growth CAGR 18% During 2023-2032 | Xcellent Insights

Pune, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric vehicle market size was USD 384 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. This growth can be significantly driven by rising global awareness of environmental issues such as pollution and climate change, rapid advancements in EV battery technology, and government incentives like tax credits and subsidies to promote the adoption of EVs.

An Electric Vehicle (EV) is a type of vehicle that uses one or more electric motors or traction motors for propulsion instead of relying solely on internal combustion engines. There are several types of electric vehicles including Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) available in passenger cars, trucks, buses, scooters, buggies, bicycles, and tricycles.

Electric vehicles are rapidly gaining traction globally due to various factors like environmental benefits, energy efficiency, reduced operating costs, better performance and acceleration, quitter and comfortable operations, energy security and independence, and innovative features and technologies such as regenerative braking, autonomous driving capabilities, and advanced battery management systems.

Key factors growing awareness of the benefits of EVs, increasing adoption of EVs as viable alternatives to traditional vehicles, and high focus on installing more EV charging stations are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period. Manufacturers in the global electric vehicle market are investing heavily in R&D activities to develop innovative and advanced materials, designs, and software to make EVs more efficient and appealing to consumers. In addition, they are collaborating and partnering with other companies to enhance their product base and strengthen their market position.

However, high upfront costs compared to conventional vehicles, limited range, inadequate charging infrastructure, and challenges associated with supply chain for EV components are expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the commercial segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing usage of commercial vehicles for transporting goods, providing services, and conducting business operations, favorable government support, and rising production of various types of commercial EVs such as delivery vans and trucks, busses, LCVs, HCVs, and specialty commercial EVs. Asia Pacific market is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising pollution levels, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, supportive government initiatives to promote EV adoption, and rising investments in R&D activities to develop and launch more enhanced electric vehicles.

Tesla, Volkswagen, SAIC Motors, BYD, Ford Motor Company, Daimler AG, General Motors Company, Mitsubishi Motor Corporation, Groupe Renault, Nissan Motor Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Tata Motors are some of the leading companies in the EV market.

In August 2023, Okaya Electric Vehicles announced its plan to launch a new e-scooter, targeted at the Gen-Z audience. In August 2022, Apollo Types announced the launch of EV-specific tyres for two-wheelers and passenger cars.

Report Coverage: