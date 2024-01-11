Azizi Developments, DAB Pumps S.P.A. Extend Partnership For Fourth Phase Of 'Riviera' And 'Amber'

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

DAB Pumps will be supplying premium, high-tech water pumps for Azizi's Riviera in MBR City and Amber in Al Furjan.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has extended its partnership with DAB Pumps S.p.A, the renowned Italian manufacturer of water movement technologies, for the supply of transfer, booster, and sump pumps for six buildings in the fourth phase of Azizi's mega-project Riviera in MBR city and Amber in Al Furjan.

For over 40 years, DAB has played a pivotal role as a trailblazer in the field of technologies dedicated to the handling and controlling of one of the most invaluable resources, water. Through its dedication to innovation, DAB consistently discovers dependable and efficient solutions for the installation, utilization, and upkeep of its products. The company prioritizes optimizing energy consumption and places people at the forefront of every action, strategy, and development plan. This commitment has propelled DAB to international prominence, establishing it as a distinguished leader in water technology.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said:“We are thrilled to announce the renewal of our partnership with DAB Pumps S.p.A., the leading pioneer in water solutions. This collaboration significantly enhances the performance, efficiency, sustainability, and dependability of our water management systems at two of our prestigious projects: Riviera and Amber.”

With Azizi Amber being situated in one of new Dubai's most promising growth corridors, Al Furjan, it is at the heart of the action yet at a comfortable distance from the daily hustle of the city. Nestled within a booming community, amidst lush greenery and mega-retail stores, Azizi Amber is just one minute away from Mohammed bin Zayed Road and one minute from Al Furjan metro station, making it one of the most sought-after, accessible, and strategically located areas in the emirate. Just 7 minutes from Jafza and Ibn Battuta Mall, 10 minutes from JBR and Dubai Marina, 15 minutes from the Al Maktoum International Airport and Palm, 25 minutes from DIFC and Business Bay, and 12 minutes from Expo City, Azizi Amber offers easy access to a wide variety of business, retail and leisure attractions.

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments' award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination comprising 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain 'joie de vivre' - a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins - a vast, lush-green social space.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse - home of the Dubai World Cup - as well as Dubai's most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments' most coveted projects.

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi's residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the UAE's second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai's key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.