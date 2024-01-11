JEDDAH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia- The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), has solidified its position again on top f the Bloomberg's 2023 Islamic Syndication Financing League Tables as the Global leader both as Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA). The Global Islamic Syndication Financing League Tables for 2023, which were released by Bloomberg, have revealed that ITFC has ranked as the top Bookrunner and MLA, beating out both international and regional banks. This highlights ITFC's exceptional global performance throughout 2023, reaffirming its leadership position in the Islamic financing landscape. The recognition from Bloomberg confirm that the Corporation is a key player in facilitating trade development among OIC member countries. This recognition not only reaffirms ITFC's status as the preeminent provider of trade solutions but also underscores its remarkable ability to draw investments from a wide spectrum of global investors and financial institutions. Additionally, it emphasizes the positive impact on lives and livelihood of people inherent in the ITFC business operating model, demonstrating its effectiveness in meeting the unique financial needs of OIC member countries. Commenting on the ranking, the CEO of ITFC, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol said:“ITFC is proud to have secured the top position in the Bloomberg 2023 Islamic Syndication Finance League Table as the leading Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger. We are extremely grateful to our syndicate partners for their trust and confidence in ITFC's vital role in leading numerous syndicated financing deals. These Bloomberg rankings are also a testament to the commitment and hard work of the ITFC team in promoting trade development among OIC member countries. Our dedication to fostering and financing trade development has always been at the forefront of our mission to improve socioeconomic conditions worldwide.” The Bloomberg League Tables rank banks and financial institutions based on their performance in loans syndications, bonds, and M&A transactions. The rankings, including arrangers, bookrunners, administrative agents, and advisors, are published quarterly and annually. About the International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving socioeconomic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided more than US$75 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries' needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.