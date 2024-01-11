Latvia Announces New Military Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs has announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, including howitzers, ammunition and anti-tank weapons, as well as two upcoming agreements with Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by President of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs at a joint briefing with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Riga, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today I have also briefed the President of Ukraine on the upcoming assistance package, including howitzers, 155mm ammunition, anti-tank weapons, missiles, grenades, helicopters, drones, communication devices, generators, and equipment,” Rinkēvičs said.

In his words, Latvia undertook to head the drone coalition in the Ramstein format.

Rinkēvičs also mentioned that today the Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Latvia will sign a Memorandum of Cooperation in the military sphere and an Intergovernmental Agreement on assistance to Ukraine.

“The Saeima voted to allocate more than EUR 500 million for the reconstruction program within the next three years. This program will focus on the Chernihiv region,” the Latvian leader told.

Additionally, the Latvian side will consider ways to assist the European Union with supplying artillery rounds to Ukraine, including the possibility of purchasing and further transferring them to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A reminder that, on January 10, 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a working visit to the Republic of Lithuania. On the morning of January 11, 2024, the Ukrainian leader arrived in Estonia. Currently, the Head of State is paying a visit to Latvia.