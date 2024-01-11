Together With Partners, Ukraine Will Make Every Effort To Create New Arsenal Of Europe Head Of State

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This year, in cooperation will all partners, Ukraine will make every effort to create a new arsenal of Europe.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, following his negotiations with the President of the Republic of Latvia, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the Head of State, together with partners, Ukraine will establish production cooperation at such a level that will ensure the prevention of Russian aggression against Europe with the mere fact of its existence, performance and results over time.

“Russia cares only about strength, and all of us, all of us in Europe need that very strength,” Zelensky emphasized.

President Zelensky mentioned that, in the course of his meeting with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, the parties discussed the main steps that should be taken this year.

In particular, Zelensky briefed the Latvian side on the situation on the battlefield, Ukraine's major defense needs and plans.

“All of us in Europe, from the west to the east, from the north to the south, need much more productive operation of the defense sectors of our states. Europe must learn to be self-sufficient in its defense. Irrespective of what Russia threatens with, irrespective of what aspect of our life Russia makes its target, Europe must be able to respond. It has the right to defend itself,” Zelensky stressed.

The Head of State thanked the Latvian side for its support, noting that Latvia had been among the states which were the first to support Ukraine during the first days of the Russian offensive.

President Zelensky expressed gratitude to the President of Latvia, his team and all political forces, as well as the Latvian society.

“We appreciate that your principled position is always with Ukraine: in the institutions of the European Union, in NATO, and in international organizations – everywhere,” Zelensky added.

The President of Ukraine also thanked for a new defense assistance package from Latvia, which the two leaders, in his words, thoroughly discussed in the course of their meeting.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine