Dubai Fashion Week Announces Autumn/Winter 24-25 Dates

. Dubai Fashion Week to lead global fashion season with its third edition taking place from 4-8 February 2024

. Dates announced via eye-catching billboard in Times Square, New York . New scheduling puts Dubai Fashion Week first-up on global fashion calendar ahead of New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks, strengthening Dubai's global visibility and buyers attendance

. October edition of Dubai Fashion Week saw showcases by Carolina Herrera and Rizman Ruzaini, and a closing catwalk appearance by Naomi Campbell





Dubai, UAE, 11 January 2024: Dubai Fashion Week (DFW), Dubai's official fashion week co-founded by Dubai Design District (d3) and Arab Fashion Council, has announced its highly anticipated Autumn/Winter 24/25 dates through an eye-catching billboard in Times Square, New York. The third edition of the region's definitive fashion showcase is set to take place from 4-8 February 2024, returning to its residence at d3's global creative ecosystem by TECOM Group PJSC. The upcoming Dubai programme will set the tone for the season as Dubai will, for the first time, lead the way in the global fashion calendar ahead of New York, London, Milan and Paris. With its new scheduling Dubai Fashion Week aims to strengthen global visibility and attendance and attract more global buyers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. It also aims to grow collaboration opportunities with designers, all with the aim of further cementing Dubai's position as a global hub for fashion and creativity.

Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group, said:“The world is really beginning to see the incredible talent, creativity, diversity and opportunity that Dubai offers the global fashion industry. In October, we set the bar for excellence high, and we are determined to follow up each edition with more outstanding, innovative and inspiring collections than the one before. We are moving our Autumn/Winter dates forward to be among the early birds in the global fashion calendar, ensuring our designers can attract and engage potential buyers and investors earlier in the fiscal year. Our commitment remains to nurture a prolific fashion ecosystem in Dubai and the wider region, providing designers from Dubai, the region, and beyond with a gateway to new markets, opportunities, and audiences.”



Mohammed Aqra, Chief Strategy Officer of the Arab Fashion Council, said:“The success of Dubai Fashion Week SS24 exemplifies its global appeal, bringing together talents from across the fashion spectrum. With appearances by major names such as Carolina Herrera and Naomi Campbell the October edition garnered much interest and AW24-25 promises to be an unforgettable journey filled with inspiration, innovation, and style. I cordially invite all fashion aficionados, buyers, and media representatives to mark their calendars for February 4to 8, 2024, and witness the evolution of fashion at its finest. By shifting the dates, we position ourselves strategically before New York Fashion Week, creating an optimal window for global visibility and buyers attendance, and we assure that we will re-meet the global buyers and industry experts again at the end of the season in Paris. We look forward to sharing more updates on the upcoming edition soon.”



The upcoming event will present Autumn/Winter 2024-25 collections and include a dynamic, citywide calendar of high-profile fashion shows with each designer bringing their unique vision to the runway. Fashion enthusiasts and investors alike can look forward to exclusive events, a curated showroom, capsule launches, brand activations, networking opportunities, and insightful panel discussions. DFW AW24-25 is poised to showcase the latest trends, foster collaboration, and provide a comprehensive view of the fashion landscape in the Arab region and beyond, nurturing a dynamic platform where the fashion industry's present and future converge.



DFW has already proved Dubai's mettle as a global fashion destination with its last two editions bringing together international and regional buyers, media, and designers for a week of unparalleled style and innovation. DFW's SS24 launched with an exclusive presentation by global luxury fashion house Carolina Herrera, with the brand's Creative Director Wes Gordon and former Victoria's Secret model Sarah Sampaio in attendance, and wrapped up with a bang when global supermodel and icon Naomi Campbell walked the DFW runway for Rizman Ruzaini.

With innovative designs and visionary collections on display, and with a special focus on sustainability, DFW is firmly establishing Dubai as a dominant force in the fashion scene and underscoring the industry's vibrant and unique creativity and diversity.













