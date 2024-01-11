Visit Lakshadweep: Pankaj Tripathi Says, 'People Visit Maldives Only To Show Off'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an unexpected turn of events, Indian visitors have launched a tourism boycott against the Maldives in response to three Maldivian officials allegedly ridiculing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Lakshadweep. Indian celebrities and people have encouraged their countrymen to choose Lakshadweep as a vacation destination over the Maldives.

The row arose after Narendra Modi visited Lakshadweep and avoided explicitly addressing the Maldives in his social media tweets. On the other hand, some saw his passionate praise for the stunning scenery of Lakshadweep as a calculated ploy to deflect visitors away from the Maldives and towards Indian places.

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is one among those weighing in on the Lakshadweep vs. Maldives issue. Tripathi, who is now promoting his new film Main Atal Hoon, in which he plays late BJP leader and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, offered his thoughts on the topic in a recent interview with News18.

When questioned about visiting the Maldives, Tripathi stated that individuals often chose the Maldives for extravagant social media shows. Instead, he urged people to visit Lakshadweep or Ayodhya, underlining his long-standing support for encouraging tourism in India. Tripathi mentioned his desire for his children to go to different parts of the country.

In response to a question regarding a possible visit to Ayodhya during the consecration ceremony, Tripathi stated that he had not received an invitation and expressed worries about the existing overcrowding. However, he wished to return to the Ram temple with his family later. Notably, Tripathi has not been invited to the main consecration celebration on January 22.

Similarly, Rajiv Jadhav and Vinod Bhanushali, the director and producer of Main Atal Hoon, have stated their unwillingness to film or visit the Maldives. The film will be released on January 19.

The unexpected tourism boycott emphasises the effect of political and social attitudes on travel decisions, as well as the possible ramifications for prominent overseas places that rely on Indian tourism.