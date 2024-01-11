Plastex, Egypt Plast Exhibitions Launch In Egypt With 12 Countries Participating

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The 10th editions of the Egypt Plast Exhibition and Plastex Exhibition were inaugurated by Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir and Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad on Tuesday. The exhibitions are being held at the Egypt International Exhibition Center for four days, with the presence of Khaled Abu Al-Makarem, Chairperson of the Chemical and Fertilizers Export Council, and many representatives of plastic manufacturing companies.

Samir said that the exhibitions are a distinguished opportunity for businessmen interested in the plastics and petrochemical industry sector. He said that the exhibitions have a wide participation of 360 exhibiting companies from 12 countries, including China, Turkey, India, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Oman, Morocco, and Italy.

He noted that the exhibitions cover an area of 30,000 sqm and include sectors that produce intermediate and final products of plastics, petrochemical raw materials, and equipment.

Samir explained that the plastics industry is one of the prominent industries in local industrial production. He said that the plastics industry is a feeding industry for many other industries, such as packaging and engineering industries. He also said that the plastics industry is involved in infrastructure projects, such as water and drainage pipes and electricity cables, as well as pharmaceutical packages, chemical industries, consumer durables, and the automotive industry.

The Minister pointed out that exports of plastic products amounted to approximately $1. He also disclosed that Margham 1 and 2 complexes in Alexandria have been allocated to the plastics industry, which will boost this promising industry.