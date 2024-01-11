President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Latvia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics on the occasion of the significant date - the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Azerbaijan and Latvian republics, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

It is on the memorable occasion – the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Latvia that I cordially congratulate you and your friendly people.

The present level of relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia, based on the traditions of friendship and mutual respect, are gratifying. Throughout the past years our bilateral ties have grown stronger and elevated to the level of strategic partnership. Our cooperation has developed dynamically across many domains and historical contacts between our peoples have intensified.

We are grateful to Latvia for its enduring support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Today, there are ample opportunities for advancing cooperation between our countries and enriching it with new substance. I believe we will successfully continue our joint efforts to capitalize on the existing opportunities and in line with the interests of our peoples to develop and expand Azerbaijan-Latvia friendship and partnership both bilaterally and within the European Union framework.

As I look forward to seeing you soon, I wish you robust health, happiness and success and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Latvia," the letter reads.