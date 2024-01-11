South Korea Based Dental Bridge Marks Entry Into The Indian Market With The Launch Of Their Platform Doctorbridge

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 10th January, 2024: In a significant move to advance facial aesthetics treatments in India, DBRIDGE INDIA PVT. LTD., a subsidiary of South Korea's Dental Bridge Co., LTD., has launched their platform "Doctorbridge" to link medical device manufacturers with end-users, especially doctors. Their unique strategy involves establishing a robust online ecosystem and prioritizing continuous clinical education, fostering knowledge exchange among doctors on a global scale.



India, with a growing market expected to reach $2.67 billion by 2028, is experiencing a surge in demand for facial aesthetics procedures. This is driven by factors like increased disposable income, impact of social media, and a growing interest in anti-aging solutions. Dental Bridge is a major player in the Korean facial aesthetics market, and their subsidiary DBRIDGE India is bringing the latest trends and techniques for those aspiring to achieve the coveted 'Korean Glass Skin' look.



DBridge has started their foray in the market by launching 'DoctorBridge â€“ a platform for dentists and doctors, at the World Dental Show (WDS) in Mumbai and the Annual Conference of the Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India (AOMSI) at Delhi last November. The platform exceeded expectations with over 100% growth within the first week. It has already secured numerous MOUs with renowned doctors in India for future collaborations.



Recently, DBRIDGE India was also part of the K-Startup Center (KSC) India 2023 program which is run by The Circle FC, business accelerator based in Gurugram. This program supports startups to soft-land in India by providing valuable insights through mentoring, resources & partner network for market access. DBridge India also secured the 1st Runner Up Prize during the KSC India Demoday.



The Founder of Dental Bridge, Ms. Lina Ahn is a former dental student in the UK with extensive experience in healthcare sales and marketing at global giants like GSK and P&G, and brings a deep understanding of the industry. Inspired by doctors' enthusiasm to learn and grow, Lina aims to bridge Korean medical device companies with Indian doctors, elevating the experience of facial aesthetic treatments in India and positioning the country as a hub for such services in neighboring countries as well.





