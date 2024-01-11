Qatar In Spotlight Again As AFC Asian Cup Kick-Off Approaches

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Thirteen months after hosting the best-ever FIFA World Cup, Qatar takes the centre stage again with the hosting of the AFC Asian Cup set to kick off tomorrow.

Excitement has reached the fever pitch as 24 top teams of the continent give final touches to their preparations before starting their quest for glory.

The 88,000-capacity Lusail Stadium, which hosted the unforgettable World Cup final between eventual champions Argentina and France, is set to be filled with spectators as hosts and defending champions Qatar take on Lebanon in the opening match.

Taking place in nine venues including seven grounds which hosted the World Cup games, this year's Asian Cup is expected to be the most successful edition of the continental showpiece.

With the Local Organising Committee (LOC) yesterday announcing complete readiness to host the tournament in spectacular fashion, fans supporting their teams are set for unique experience with an array of entertainment activities being planned on the sidelines of the 30-day continental showpiece, comprising a total of 51 matches culminating with the final – also at Lusail Stadium – on February 10.



The tickets sale for the tournament received overwhelming response as nearly one million tickets were already grabbed by fans, according to the LOC yesterday.

Qatar is hosting the Asian Cup for a record third time having hosted the prestigious tournament competition in 1988 and 2011 with AFC praising Qatar's readiness despite the limited time to prepare after tournament after it was shifted from China last summer.

“It is truly remarkable what we have been able to achieve in just 14 short months since awarding the AFC Asian Cup hosting rights to Qatar,” the Organising Committee of AFC Asian Cup (OCAC) Chairperson Mariano V. Araneta Jr. told AFC.

“Thanks to the concerted efforts and close coordination between the LOC and the AFC, we are now in the best possible position to provide the optimum conditions for our players, teams and officials to showcase their undeniable talent.”

“This is the first AFC Asian Cup to be hosted in FIFA World Cup venues and the seamless connectivity and world-class infrastructure in Qatar will ensure that we will experience the most accessible edition of Asia's crown jewel to date. We have to praise the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organising Committee and Qatari authorities for their immaculate hosting capabilities. From the moment you land in Qatar, the sense of excitement is palpable and so much of that is a tribute to our incredible host,” he added.

Qatar players and the coaching staff during a training session in Doha ahead of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. Pic: Rajan Vadakkemuriyil

Hosts face tough title defence

The tournament is expected to throw up exciting contests right from the beginning with teams coming well prepared after months of training.

Qatar, who won their maiden Asian Cup crown in the United Arab Emirates four year ago, face an uphill task in their title defence with star-studded Japan and South Korea besides other former champions Iran, Australia, Saudi Arabia and Iraq looking to regain the title.

Al Annabi are hoping to delight their home fans after disappointing them in the FIFA World Cup where they lost all their three group matches to make an early exit.

“Pressure will be there but the players must enjoy it as it is part of football,” Qatar coach Marquez Lopez had said on sidelines of training camp recently.

“The players are motivated and looking forward to do well in front of their home fans. I am very happy with their commitment.”

While home fans will closely be following record-chasing striker Almoez Ali, who needs six more goals to become tournament's all-time leading scorer after setting record of nine goals in a single edition in the UAE, several other stars are set to dazzle the Qatar stadiums.

These include Son Heung-min (South Korea), Kaoru Mitoma (Japan), Salem Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) and Mehdi Taremi (Iran).

Beaten by Qatar 1-3 in last edition's final, Japan are the hot-favourites to claim their fifth title sending alarm bells ringing for the title rivals with a 6-1 thrashing of Jordan in their final Asian Cup tune-up in Doha on Tuesday.

