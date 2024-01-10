Pickled Perfection Arrives At Publix: Introducing Pickled Red Onions And Pickled Asian Vegetables From Cleveland Kitchen

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland Kitchen, a leading provider of premium fermented foods, is excited to announce the arrival of two new products -Pickled Red Onions and Pickled Asian Vegetables. These fresh new products come in 16oz containers and are now available exclusively at Publix.

Pickled Red Onion Avocado Toast

Pickled Asian Vegetable Lifestyle

Pickled Red Onions and Pickled Asian Vegetable Lifestyle

Cleveland Kitchen Pickled Red Onions

Pickled Asian Vegetables

Continue Reading

Crafted with care and attention to quality, Cleveland Kitchen's Pickled Red Onions and Pickled Asian Vegetables offer unique taste profiles and versatility. These pickled vegetables are perfect for enhancing salads, sandwiches, tacos, and a variety of other dishes. Their vibrant flavors and crisp textures are sure to delight food enthusiasts and culinary adventurers alike.

Key Features:

Pickled Red Onions:- Crisp red onions pickled to perfection.- Adds a zesty and tangy kick to salads, burgers, and more.- Packed with natural flavors and made with the finest ingredients.Pickled Asian Vegetables:- A delightful medley of Asian-inspired vegetables, pickled for an exotic twist.- Perfect for sushi rolls, stir-fries, Bahn mi sandwiches, and as a flavorful side dish.- Crafted with fresh ingredients for an authentic taste experience.

Cleveland Kitchen takes pride in delivering high-quality, flavorful products that cater to diverse tastes and preferences. The introduction of Pickled Red Onions and Pickled Asian Vegetables at Publix aligns with our commitment to providing consumers with unique and delicious options for enhancing their culinary creations.

Cleveland Kitchen encourages shoppers to visit their local Publix store and discover the irresistible flavors of Pickled Red Onions and Pickled Asian Vegetables in the produce aisle. These products are available now, and we invite you to share the excitement with your readers, viewers, and followers.

For more information about Cleveland Kitchen and our wide range of fresh fermented foods please visit .

About Cleveland Kitchen:

Cleveland Kitchen is a Cleveland-based culinary innovator dedicated to bringing premium, flavorful products to kitchens around the world. With a passion for quality and a commitment to culinary excellence, Cleveland Kitchen continues to delight customers with a diverse range of delectable offerings.

SOURCE Cleveland Kitchen