- Joey DeRusso, President of Accu-Fab ManufacturingRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – January 9, 2024 – Tide Rock , an unlevered buyout firm based in San Diego and New York City, announces the promotion of Joey DeRusso to the role of President of Accu-Fab Manufacturing of Raleigh, North Carolina. This is a testament to Mr. DeRusso's exceptional leadership and the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in metal manufacturing in the Southeast region."We are thrilled with what we've seen from the Accu-Fab team since our investment last June," said Mark Papp, President of Tide Rock YieldCo. "Led by Joey, with support from a leadership team with decades of experience, Accu-Fab is well-positioned as a full-scale solution for metal contract manufacturing. The team delivers high-quality work at scale and are primed and ready to add new customers to their workload.”Mr. DeRusso, stepping into his new role, expressed his enthusiasm for the future of Accu-Fab. "I could not be more excited to continue building partnerships with our fantastic customers, suppliers, and exceptional team. The next chapter of Accu-Fab is bright; our customers have placed significant trust in us, and I am thrilled to work with such a great team of people to take on the opportunities on the horizon. I look forward to continuing Accu-Fab's 53-year history of excellence."This promotion is a strategic move for Accu-Fab Manufacturing aligning with its vision for growth and expansion in the metal manufacturing industry. Under Mr. DeRusso's leadership, Accu-Fab aims to expand its capabilities and reinforce its commitment to delivering top-tier metal manufacturing to customers and prospects.For more information about Accu-Fab Manufacturing and its services, please visit accufabnc.About Tide RockTide Rock is an unlevered buyout firm that acquires companies with strong free cash flow and grows them to scale, while distributing high quarterly yield to its investors. It owns a portfolio of economically resilient business-to-business companies in the micro lower market, specifically in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The company's unique model consistently drives high yield returns, without the risk profile typically associated with other investment vehicles. For more information, visit online at tiderock.About Accu-Fab ManufacturingAccu-Fab is a quality provider of contract manufacturing services for leading national and international corporations. The company operates from a state-of-the-art facility and offers a broad spectrum of manufacturing processes. These include precision metal fabrication, laser cutting, forming, machining, robotic welding, finishing, laser graphic etching, screen printing, and assembly integration. Accu-Fab is committed to delivering quality and excellence in every aspect of its operations. For more information, visit online at accufabnc.

