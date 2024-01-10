Scientists Find Answer To Why 'Love Is Blind'; Decode Brain's Role In Romantic Connections

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a groundbreaking study, scientists from the Australian National University (ANU), University of Canberra, and University of South Australia have delved into the intricate link between the human brain's behavioural activation system (BAS) and romantic love. This pioneering research sheds light on why "love is blind" and explores the neurological underpinnings of the profound changes that occur in the brain when individuals experience romantic love.

It is well-established that romantic love induces changes in the brain, triggering the release of oxytocin, often referred to as the "love hormone." Oxytocin is responsible for the feelings of euphoria associated with falling in love. The study aimed to measure how a specific part of the brain contributes to placing a romantic partner on a pedestal during the initial stages of romance.

The research involved surveying 1,556 young adults who self-identified as being "in love." Participants were asked about their emotional reactions to their partners, their behaviors around them, and the extent to which they prioritized their loved ones over other aspects of their lives. The findings unveiled a distinct pattern of brain activation when individuals are in love, emphasizing the unique and central role assigned to the object of affection.

Lead researcher Adam Bode, a PhD student at ANU, highlighted the scarcity of knowledge regarding the evolution of romantic love. Bode explained that romantic love emerged around five million years ago, after humans diverged from the great apes. While ancient cultures, such as the Greeks, philosophized about love, this study contributes crucial insights into the evolutionary puzzle of romantic love.

"We actually know very little about the evolution of romantic love," said Adam Bode. "As a result, every finding that tells us about romantic love's evolution is an important piece of the puzzle that's just been started. Romantic love first emerged about five million years ago, after humans split from the great apes," he explained.

"We know the ancient Greeks philosophised about it a lot, recognising it both as an amazing as well as traumatic experience. The oldest poem ever to be recovered was in fact a love poem dated to around 2000 BC," he added.

Dr. Phil Kavanagh from the University of Canberra underscored the study's revelation that romantic love is intricately linked to changes in both behavior and emotion.

"We know the role that oxytocin plays in romantic love, because we get waves of it circulating throughout our nervous system and bloodstream when we interact with loved ones," said Dr Kavanagh, Adjunct Associate Professor at the varsity.

"The way that loved ones take on special importance, however, is due to oxytocin combining with dopamine, a chemical that our brain releases during romantic love. Essentially, love activates pathways in the brain associated with positive feelings," he added.

The study sets the stage for further exploration into gender differences in the approach to love. The researchers plan to delve into a worldwide survey aimed at identifying four distinct types of romantic lovers, deepening our understanding of the diverse ways individuals experience and express romantic connections.

This groundbreaking research provides valuable insights into the neural mechanisms underlying romantic love, unraveling the intricate dance of hormones and neurotransmitters that shape our perceptions and behaviors when we are in love. As scientists continue to decode the science of love, this study marks a significant step forward in unraveling the mysteries of one of humanity's most cherished and complex emotions.